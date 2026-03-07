‘India’s Rise Will Be Determined By India’: EAM Jaishankar’s Sharp Message After US Strikes IRIS Dena Amid Iran War | WATCH | Image: Republic

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined India’s position on recent developments in the Indian Ocean following the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which had earlier returned from India after participating in the International Fleet Review.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 on Saturday, Jaishankar highlighted India’s approach to maritime issues in the region and noted that the situation changed dramatically for the Iranian naval vessels after they departed from India.

In the specific case of IRIS Dena, after a distress call from the warship was received at the MRCC Colombo (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Colombo), which prompted the Indian Navy to launch its SAR (Search and Rescue) efforts, commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka.

The minister further described the sinking of IRIS Dena as unfortunate and said India took the humane approach when the Iranians sent out a request for IRIS Lavan.

Advertisement

“There were a lot of young cadets. When the ships had set out and when they came here, the situation was totally different. They were coming in for a fleet review, and then they got in a way caught on the wrong side of events,” he said.

Referring to the incident involving IRIS Dena south of Sri Lanka, he said one of the ships did not survive the unfolding events.

Advertisement

“One obviously had a similar situation in Sri Lanka. They took the decision which they did, and one of them unfortunately didn’t make it,” he said.

Jaishankar stressed that India approached the situation from a humanitarian perspective.

“We approached the situation from the point of view of humanity, other than whatever the legal issues were, and I think we did the right thing,” he added.

India allowed Iranian vessel to dock at Kochi

Further, Jaishankar revealed that Iran had approached India seeking permission for one of its vessels to dock after facing technical problems.

“I too support UNCLOS and international law. We got a message from the Iranian side that one of the ships, which presumably was closest to our borders at that point of time, wanted to come into our port. They were reporting that they were having problems,” he said.

He added that India allowed the vessel to enter its port on humanitarian grounds.

“On the 1st March, we said you can come in and it took them a few days to sail in and then they docked in Kochi,” Jaishankar said.

The ship, IRIS Lavan, had earlier participated in the International Fleet Review and the MILAN 2026 naval exercise, which was held from February 15 to February 25.

The vessel’s 183 crew members are currently staying at naval facilities in Kochi.

Indian Ocean rebuilding and cooperation

During his address, Jaishankar also spoke about the broader importance of cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

"The Indian Ocean region is an ecosystem. The Indian Ocean, much more than other parts of the world, is in the process of recovery and rebuilding,” he said.

He added that restoring trade patterns and connectivity across the region required sustained diplomatic efforts, and highlighting India’s position in the Indian Ocean, Jaishankar said the country plays a crucial role in bringing nations together.

“This whole rebuilding process of the Indian Ocean needs to be recognised. A lot of this requires hard work. In the last decade, Indian diplomacy has invested a lot in this process. India has a particular salience when it comes to the Indian Ocean and therefore a particular responsibility and contribution,,” he said.

Jaishankar also emphasised that India’s rise will be determined by its own capabilities rather than global geopolitical shifts.

“With our growth, other countries of the Indian Ocean stand to benefit. Those who work with us will get more benefits. The rise of India will be determined by India. It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others,” Jaishankar added.

U.S. submarine sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka

The Iranian vessel identified as the frigate IRIS Dena was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port when it was struck.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike during a Pentagon briefing: "An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo,” he said.

The sinking of the vessel is being seen as part of a broader US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iranian military capabilities beyond the Middle East region, as US President Donald Trump has said one of the key objectives of the war is to wipe out Iran’s navy.

Sri Lankan authorities said military rescuers recovered 87 bodies, while around 32 sailors were rescued and taken to hospital in the southern city of Galle.

According to officials, 50 to 60 sailors are still missing from the vessel, which reportedly had around 180 people on board. Hospital authorities in Galle confirmed that survivors were receiving treatment and were being closely monitored.

The IRIS Dena had earlier participated in the Milan multilateral naval exercise organised by India in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise took place from February 18 to 25 and involved several international navies. The Indian Navy had earlier welcomed the Iranian warship to Visakhapatnam during the exercise, describing the visit as reflecting long-standing cultural links between the two countries.

The attack on the Iranian warship highlights the widening scope of the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran. The incident occurred hundreds of miles away from the Persian Gulf, where Israel and the United States have been carrying out strikes against Iranian targets while Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks.