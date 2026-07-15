India's 'Seafarer-First' Plan Explained: What It Is And What It Will Do For Sailors At Risk Amid West Asia Crisis

India has rolled out a new emergency plan called "Seafarer-First" after two merchant ships carrying Indian sailors were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in West Asia. The move comes as tensions rise in the region, putting thousands of Indian seafarers working on ships in the area at risk.

What Happened

The attacks hit two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa. Together, these ships had 46 crew members on board, and 30 of them were Indian. One Indian seafarer died in the attack on MT Al Bahiyah, and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, nine Indian crew members were hurt, and two of them are in serious condition.

What Is 'Seafarer-First'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who heads the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, announced this plan during a high-level meeting with top officials. In simple terms, Seafarer-First means the safety of Indian sailors comes before everything else when it comes to government decisions in this crisis.

To make this happen, several government departments are now working together as one team. This includes the shipping ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping, and India's embassies in Iran and Oman.

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What The Government Will Actually Do

Here is a simple breakdown of the key steps being taken:

Tracking every ship, every sailor: The Directorate General of Shipping has been told to build a live dashboard that tracks every Indian sailor on every ship passing through the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman, no matter which country's flag the ship is sailing under. This dashboard will show the ship's location, who owns it, what it's carrying, how many crew are onboard, their wellbeing, and any threats nearby.

A personal contact for every affected sailor: Each Indian seafarer caught up in this crisis will be given a dedicated liaison officer. This officer will be the one point of contact for the sailor's family, helping with medical updates, travel papers, getting them home safely, welfare fund support, and unpaid wages or other dues.

Working with embassies abroad: Officials have been asked to coordinate closely with Indian missions in Iran, Oman, and the UAE to get real-time updates on safety, port access, hospitals, medical evacuation, and how the ongoing investigations are progressing.

Safety checks before every voyage: Any ship movement through the region must now go through a fresh safety check, along with sign-off from the ship's captain and coordination with maritime authorities, before it can proceed.

Accountability from shipping companies: Shipowners, ship managers, and recruitment agencies that place Indian sailors on these ships have been told to confirm that no seafarer is being forced to sail without proper safety information and support.

A round-the-clock helpline: A 24x7 support system has also been set up for sailors and their families to raise concerns. People can reach out through a toll-free number in India (1800-889-7768), an international toll-free number (+1-888-988-0256), WhatsApp (+91 8655856830), or by email.

Sonowal called the attacks on unarmed merchant ships deeply troubling and said India has strongly objected to what happened. He expressed sorrow over the loss of the seafarer's life and the injuries suffered by others, and said the government would stand by the affected families through this difficult time.

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India has also raised the matter with international maritime bodies, arguing that these attacks go against international rules that are meant to protect the safety of merchant ships and the right to safe passage at sea.

With so many Indian sailors working on ships across the world, including in this high-risk stretch of water, the government says this plan is meant to make sure no seafarer is left unaccounted for, and that help reaches them and their families as quickly as possible.