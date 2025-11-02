'India's Space Sector Synonymous With Excellence, Innovation': PM Modi Congratulates ISRO On Successful Launch Of CMS-03 Satellite

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi lauded India's space scientists, saying the country's "space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation."

"Our space sector continues to make us proud! Congratulations, ISRO, on the successful launch of India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their successes have furthered national progress and empowered countless lives," the Prime Minister wrote.

ISRO launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.

The launch took place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm.

The satellite would enhance the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities with indigenous, state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements.

"This satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing approximately more than 4,400 kg, and includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements," the Indian Navy said.CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

The satellite was launched by the famous LVM3 launch vehicle, which successfully landed India on the lunar South Pole in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This will be the vehicle's fifth operational flight."CMS-03, weighing about 4400kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil. The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, in which India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO said in a statement.

The launch vehicle had been assembled earlier and had been on the launch pad since October 26 for pre-launch operations.