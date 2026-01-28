India, Saudi Arabia Condemn Pahalgam, Red Fort Terror Attacks at Security Working Group Meeting

New Delhi: India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, during the 3rd meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group held in Riyadh.

The meeting was held under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. It was co-chaired by Dr Vinod Bhadal, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr Ahmed Al Issa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Interior, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides strongly condemned the “dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians” in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, as well as the terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.

“The two sides reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” the MEA said in a statement.

The meeting saw a comprehensive review of ongoing bilateral security cooperation, with both countries discussing threats posed by terrorist groups at the global level and within their respective regions.

As per the MEA, India and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on strengthening cooperation to address current and emerging counterterrorism challenges. These included countering extremism and radicalisation, combating the financing of terrorism, preventing the misuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and addressing the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism.

The two sides also deliberated on measures to further strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation, along with enhanced coordination between law enforcement agencies.

The Security Working Group meeting reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the area of security and counterterrorism, amid evolving regional and global threats.