All-Gold Haul! India Secures Rank 1 At International Chemistry Olympiad, Bags 4 Golds

Tashkent: India recorded its best-ever performance at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Indian students secured the country's first-ever all-gold haul and shared the first position with China, Vietnam and Individual Participants Group B (from Russia).

As many as 363 students from 93 countries participated in the Olympiad, making it the biggest IChO till date.

Indian Star Performers

All four students from India bagged gold medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad:

Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Harshit Singla from Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab Kabeer Chillar from Delhi Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad, Telangana

The team was accompanied by Head Mentor Professor Subhajit Bandyopadhyay (IISER Kolkata), Mentor Dr. Indrani Das Sen (HBCSE), and Scientific Observers Dr. Anubendu Adhikary (IIT Kharagpur) and Dr. Jayasree Gopalakrishnan (NES Ratnam College, Mumbai).

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This was the 27th appearance of India at the IChO. In all these years, 32% of our students have got gold medals, 51% silver, and 17% bronze. In the last ten appearances, the percentages of gold and silver medals have been 43% and 53%, respectively.