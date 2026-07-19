All-Gold Haul! India Secures Rank 1 At International Chemistry Olympiad, Bags 4 Golds
India recorded its best-ever performance at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. All four students from India bagged gold medals.
- India News
- 1 min read
Tashkent: India recorded its best-ever performance at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Indian students secured the country's first-ever all-gold haul and shared the first position with China, Vietnam and Individual Participants Group B (from Russia).
As many as 363 students from 93 countries participated in the Olympiad, making it the biggest IChO till date.
Indian Star Performers
All four students from India bagged gold medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad:
- Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha
- Harshit Singla from Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab
- Kabeer Chillar from Delhi
- Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad, Telangana
The team was accompanied by Head Mentor Professor Subhajit Bandyopadhyay (IISER Kolkata), Mentor Dr. Indrani Das Sen (HBCSE), and Scientific Observers Dr. Anubendu Adhikary (IIT Kharagpur) and Dr. Jayasree Gopalakrishnan (NES Ratnam College, Mumbai).
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This was the 27th appearance of India at the IChO. In all these years, 32% of our students have got gold medals, 51% silver, and 17% bronze. In the last ten appearances, the percentages of gold and silver medals have been 43% and 53%, respectively.
Also Read- CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026 Out: Overall Pass Percentage At 96.78%, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores
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