India Sends Second Flight With 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Supplies To Flash Flood-Hit Nepal

New Delhi: Stepping up its prompt disaster response in the wake of catastrophic flash floods that left hundreds unaccounted for, New Delhi sent out a second aircraft loaded with 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, essential pharmaceuticals, and food supplies to Nepal on Thursday.

Weighing in on the ongoing mission through a social media post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's firm dedication to assisting Kathmandu throughout the search and rescue phase, stating, "A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal." Underscoring active bilateral cooperation, EAM Jaishankar further noted, “India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts.”

This fresh aerial dispatch comes on the heels of an initial 10-tonne delivery executed on Wednesday.

On the ground in Kathmandu, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava officially transferred the relief consignment to the Nepalese Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

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The comprehensive assistance package is aimed at providing critical provisions to populations impacted by severe inundation and landslides.

Highlighting New Delhi's official stance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that India stands resolutely alongside Nepal and remains dedicated to furnishing all feasible backing.

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The calamity, brought on by intense monsoon precipitation, has inflicted heavy destruction upon public infrastructure, residential properties, and agricultural tracts, rendering thousands of households displaced across multiple provinces while local agencies battle to manage the immense crisis.

This humanitarian outreach aligns with the enduring 'Neighbourhood First' doctrine, highlighting India's regular practice of extending immediate relief to regional partners during times of crisis.

As India scales up its humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, Indian Air Force personnel have detailed the operational logistics involved in executing these rapid relief missions.

Highlighting the specifics of the ongoing mission, C-17 Globemaster Aircraft Commander L Nayak told ANI, "Today, we are carrying approximately 30 to 40 tons of relief material, medical supplies, and NDRF payloads. The flight time is around 1 hour and 15 minutes; we will be departing at 9:30 AM and landing in Kathmandu at around 10:45 AM. We are carrying adequate fuel to hold in the air for 1 to 1.5 hours if necessary. If the delay is prolonged and we cannot land, we have earmarked two airbases within India, and they have been informed that we may divert there to refuel."

Elaborating on the initial dispatch and operational readiness from the home front, AOC Hindon Air Force Station Air Commodore R Dobhal told ANI, "Since we are always ready for such contingencies, we immediately prepared a C-130J Hercules aircraft. We loaded it with relief materials, medicines, and generators, tasks accomplished with the assistance of civil authorities and the NDRF. We readied the aircraft and launched it as quickly as possible; it took off around 8.30 PM, landed in Nepal within two hours, and delivered approximately 10 tonnes of supplies.

The Indian Air Force frequently conducts relief operations, both within India and in neighbouring countries like Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. Recently, an operation was carried out in Venezuela; the Indian Air Force stands ready to assist anywhere in the world whenever the need arises. Regarding current operations, one aircraft has already departed, and a C-17 is scheduled to leave today; we are fully prepared should further assistance be required."