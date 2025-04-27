‘India should retaliate’: Border Villagers Stand Strong With Army as Tensions Rise Along LoC After Pahalgam Terror Attack

As tensions rise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, especially after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, villagers living near the border are getting ready for possible escalation.

Residents of villages like Salotri and Karmarha, located near Pakistani military posts, are clearing and stocking their underground bunkers with essential supplies like blankets, beds, and food. These bunkers, which were used during past conflicts, are now being refurbished as a safety measure.

"We had forgotten about the bunkers, but now we are cleaning them again. There is fear, but we hope peace will return to the valley," said a resident of Karmarha village.

Many villagers are also showing strong support for the government and military, condemning the Pahalgam attack and pledging to help whenever needed, even at the cost of their lives.

“We stand by the government and the army. We are ready to support them in any way possible, even if it means sacrificing our lives,” said another resident.

What are ‘Modi Bunkers’?

The underground bunkers, commonly referred to as ‘Modi bunkers,’ were built during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to protect border residents from cross-border shelling. These bunkers have saved many lives during times of intense border violence.

The government provided financial and technical support to build these shelters in areas like Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, and Kupwara. With rising tensions, many villagers are now refurbishing these bunkers, which had fallen out of use during years of calm.

Indian Army Trains Village Defence Group Members Amid Border Tensions

In addition to the bunkers, the Indian Army is training members of the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu. VDG members are learning to use semi-automatic rifles to protect their communities from potential threats.

This training is taking place at multiple locations near the Indo-Pak border. As the situation continues to escalate, the Army is preparing locals to defend themselves and stay alert.