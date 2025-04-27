'Where is your Loyalty Sir?': Siddaramaiah's Shocking Call For 'Peace' After Pahalgam Attack Becomes Pakistan Propaganda Tool

As the Nation mourns the loss of 26 innocent lives in the horrific Pahalgam massacre, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has triggered a political storm with his shocking remarks calling for ‘peace’ instead of holding Pakistan accountable for its active role behind the barbaric terror attack in the valley.

At a moment when the entire country is fuming and standing together to avenge the gruesome killing of tourists in Baisaran valley, Siddaramaiah chose to lecture, stating, "There is no need for war against Pakistan, we want peace."

CM Siddaramaiah also blamed ‘a clear lapse in security’ for the Pahalgam bloodbath and said that only tightening security and working towards restoring peace in Kashmir is the need of the hour.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, this statement of the Karnataka Chief Minister has received massive backlash. Not only that, his soft take on the neighbouring country has successfully added to Pakistan’s propaganda machinery, with its media widely using it in its defence, while the entire world is standing by India to give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Demanding an unconditional apology, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition R Ashoka reportedly accused Siddaramaiah of prioritising vote-bank politics over national interest. ‘His mindset is disgraceful,’ he lashed out.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tore into Siddaramaiah, writing on X, "Congress rushes to Pakistan’s rescue. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who owes his position to Muslim votes, is being quoted across Pakistan for suggesting that we focus on security measures in Kashmir instead of confronting Pakistan, despite them murdering Indian Hindus in cold blood." Malviya further questioned, "Why does Congress always stand with terrorists?"

Social media erupted in fury, with users branding Karnataka Siddaramaiah a ‘traitor’ and demanding that the central government take strong action. "This is the 0.5 front Former CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat had warned about. It’s time for India to call out these traitors, no more gaslighting from within," one user posted.

While a user named Venkatesh Bung termed Siddaramaiah’s pro-Pakistan statement ‘shameless’, many others lambasted the Congress government in Karnataka for standing with ‘enemies of the Nation’.

An enraged user asked, “@siddaramaiah @INCKerala @INCIndia @RahulGandhi You bunch of traitors. @narendramodi @HMOIndia For how long will you give a free hand to this traitor party and its ministers? The nation wants to know.”

Calling out Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for betraying public sentiment, Suparna Bose wrote – “Shame on @siddaramaiah! One humble question: Where is your Loyalty, sir? @INCIndia is an ally of the Muslim League and Pakistan? Nehru + Jinnah = Partition of India!? Pakistan was the “Cheerleader” for @RahulGandhi in the 2024 Elections…. Now @INCIndia is returning the favour?

Even as the Centre directed the States to trace and ensure the urgent deportation of Pakistani nationals, Siddaramaiah's casual tone also didn’t go well with the people of the state. While confirming that Karnataka will cooperate with the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah admitted his ignorance about the number of Pakistanis present in the State of Karnataka.