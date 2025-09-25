India Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Deal with HAL for 97 Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jets

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract worth over Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal is for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A 68 fighter jets and 29 twin-seater planes for the Indian Air Force. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

This purchase, made under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is a major step towards making India self-reliant in defence. The new jets will feature over 64 per cent Indian-made components, an increase from a previous contract in 2021. They will also be equipped with advanced indigenous systems, including the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar and the Swayam Raksha Kavach.

The project is expected to significantly boost India's aerospace industry. It will create around 11,750 direct and indirect jobs each year for six years and will involve a network of nearly 105 Indian companies that will provide parts and components.