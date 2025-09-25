Wars and MiG-21 Thunder: How IAF’s Most Celebrated and Controversial Warhorse Defined India's Air Defence

New Delhi: The MiG-21 has been a key part of India's Air Force for over 50 years. It has been involved in every major war and conflict, from fighting Pakistan's American-supplied jets in the 1970s to patrolling the border with China today.

After more than sixty years as the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet, the famous Russian-made MiG-21 fighter jets are set to be retired.

The final squadron of these aircraft, known as the "Panthers" (No. 23 Squadron), will be officially decommissioned at a farewell ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station on September 26.

This powerful plane has a long history of success, having been used for everything from ground attacks to air defence missions. It proved its worth during the Kargil War in the 1990s and was even used in the 2019 air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

MiG-21: A History of Service

The MiG-21's long and impressive service record is a testament to its importance in India's military and aviation history.

1970s War with Pakistan

During the war with Pakistan in the 1970s, the MiG-21 was crucial. It was used for both air superiority and ground attacks, successfully shooting down enemy planes and providing cover for missions deep inside Pakistani territory. At the time, just like today, these jets were effective at neutralising Pakistan's US-supplied aircraft.

1980s Sri Lankan Conflict

In the 1980s, the MiG-21 was used in a more limited role in Sri Lanka. As part of the Indian peacekeeping forces, the planes were used for air cover and reconnaissance.

1990s Kargil War

The "old warhorse" proved its reliability again during the Kargil War in the 1990s, where it performed important ground attack and air defence missions.

A New Century of Service

The MiG-21 continued to be tested by both Pakistan and China in the decades that followed, always performing successfully. In the 2010s, they played a part in India's precision air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, showing their continued relevance. More recently, in the 2020s, the jets have been used to patrol the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh.