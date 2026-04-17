'India Supplying Energy Resources to Neighbouring Countries': MEA | West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: India is actively addressing energy resource requests from several neighbouring countries while carefully balancing its own domestic requirements and resource availability, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India has received formal requests from multiple neighbours and is already extending energy support to several of them on a case-by-case basis.

Highlighting recent assistance, Jaiswal stated that India supplied 22,000 metric tons of high-speed diesel to Bangladesh in March. Last month, India also dispatched 38,000 metric tons of petroleum products to Sri Lanka to help meet its energy requirements.

On the diplomatic front, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Mauritius last week included detailed discussions on strengthening energy cooperation. India and Mauritius are now in the final stages of concluding a government-to-government agreement aimed at improving Mauritius’ energy situation through the supply of oil and gas.

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Jaiswal also pointed to India’s long-standing and reliable energy partnerships in the region. Under an existing agreement between Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Nepal, petroleum products continue to be supplied uninterrupted according to Nepal’s needs. Similarly, India maintains a strong understanding and partnership with Bhutan, under which energy products are being provided regularly.

He added that India has also received requests from Mauritius and Seychelles and remains in constant dialogue with both nations to address their energy concerns.

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“While we are responsive to the needs of our neighbours, all assistance is extended keeping in mind our own requirements and the availability of resources,” Jaiswal emphasised.

The MEA’s statement underscores India’s role as a responsible regional partner committed to energy security in the neighbourhood without compromising its domestic priorities.