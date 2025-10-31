India Surpasses 50% Renewable Energy Mark, Clean Energy Capacity Exceeds 500 GW Milestone

New Delhi: India holds a strong position in renewable energy, being the world's third-largest electricity consumer and third-largest renewable energy producer. India has achieved a historic milestone in the power sector, as for the first time, the installed capacity of renewable energy has surpassed 500 GW (Gigawatts), and the renewable sector, considered environmentally friendly, now accounts for more than 50% of the country's total power generation capacity.

The achievement has made India one of the few countries where non-conventional renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and biogas, have a greater share of power generation capacity than coal and other conventional sources. According to information provided by the Ministry of Power, the total renewable energy generation capacity has reached 256.09 GW, representing more than 51% of the total capacity.

These details were shared at the 18th edition of the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo was inaugurated on Thursday. It also co-hosted the third edition of The Battery Show India (TBSI). Centered on the theme of 'Charting the Path to Net Zero,' the three-day event, from October 30 to November 1, aimed to strengthen global collaboration, innovation, and investment in India's clean energy ecosystem.

Debashish Das (Head, RE Nodal Agency, Odisha Govt), H.R.H. Prince Narithipong Norodom of Cambodia, Dr. Philipp Ackermann (Ambassador of Germany to India), Manu Shrivastava (Additional Chief Secretary, Power and Renewable Energy Department, MP), Yogesh Mudras (Managing Director, Informa Markets in India), and Senior Group Director Rajneesh Khattar joined the event.

Sharing the latest developments in the sector, Manu Shrivastava informed that India has achieved another historic milestone of providing round-the-clock solar-plus-storage power at Rs 2.70 per unit. Shrivastava said, "We have pioneered sub-Rs 3 per unit tariffs without subsidy, and now we have achieved the historic milestone of providing round-the-clock power with solar-plus-storage at Rs 2.70 per unit."

The German Ambassador stated, "It is heartening to witness such strong European participation at this year’s Renewable Energy India Expo, with 46 companies from Germany alone showcasing their commitment to India’s clean energy transformation... Our private sector brings cutting-edge technologies and expertise in solar, wind, bioenergy, storage, and green hydrogen, while Indian enterprises contribute scale and dynamism."

Highlighting the country's renewable energy capacity, Yogesh Mudras said that India's clean energy capacity surpassed 250 GW in 2025, and the target is 500 GW by 2030. He informed that the Ministry of Power has approved a Rs 5400 crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for 30 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which is expected to attract Rs 33,000 crore in investment by 2028.

The event, attended by over 700 exhibitors, 1000 brands, and 250 global thought leaders, attracted over 35,000 visitors over three days. The expo showcased a full range of renewable technologies, including solar manufacturing, battery storage, EV charging, and wind energy. The Battery Show India, supported by the Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, attracted over 350 exhibitors and 20,000 professionals, solidifying India's position as a clean energy powerhouse.

The event featured pavilions from countries like Germany, China, and Japan, as well as leading companies like Reliance, Adani Solar, and others showcasing their cutting-edge innovations.