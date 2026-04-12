India Surrounded by Various Hostile Actors, Optimum Resource Utilisation is Need of the Hour: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: National security, an indispensable pillar of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat, is a collective duty of every citizen, and not the sole responsibility of the defence forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event here, noting that while soldiers remain the first line of defence, the strength of national security is equally determined through unity, discipline and awareness among the people. Underlining that no individual can afford to remain passive in the face of evolving challenges and prevailing global uncertainties, he urged people to act responsibly and with a deep sense of commitment.

"Safeguarding national interests requires coordinated efforts across all sections of society. The citizens must contribute meaningfully to national security by abiding by the law, rejecting misinformation, and placing the nation's interests above personal gains. As a nation, we find ourselves surrounded by various hostile actors. We need to ensure optimum utilisation of every resource at our disposal," he added.

Terming 'information' as a powerful tool in today's rapidly evolving landscape, Rajnath Singh stated that misinformation and rumors have the potential to create instability within society. He emphasised that the role of the media becomes critical in ensuring that accurate and responsible information reaches people.

"The media is not merely a medium to disseminate news, it is a powerful institution that shapes public opinion. It must recognise that if sensitive issues pertaining to national security are misrepresented, driven by a pursuit of sensationalism, the repercussions could be severe. The media, a key partner in nation-building, bears the responsibility of ensuring that the content it presents serves national interest and does not fuel unnecessary fear or confusion," he added.

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Reiterating that the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes no compromise on matters concerning national security, the Defence Minister said that equal priority is being accorded to the welfare measures as well as bolstering the defence capabilities in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat. He added that strong emphasis is being laid to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence to ensure that the defence forces are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and platforms manufactured in India.

Highlighting the success of the self-reliance efforts being made by the Government, Rajnath Singh said that the annual defence production touched a record high figure of Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2024-25, with defence exports soaring to an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in 2025-26, a staggering increase of 62.66% over the previous financial year. He hoped to achieve the target of Rs 50,000 crore worth of defence exports by 2029-30.

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"Our efforts are laying the bedrock for an Aatmanirbhar & Sashakt Bharat. Given the pace at which we are advancing, India will soon become self-reliant in the defence sector, and find itself among the leading nations of the world," he noted.

He underlined that Viksit Bharat is not merely about physical infrastructure, it is also about fostering a society rooted in mutual responsibility, where no one is left behind. He stressed on the need to emulate, at the national level, the quality of teamwork that the soldiers reflect through 'unit cohesion' even in the most adverse battlefield conditions. This spirit must guide the nation's journey forward to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, he said.

As part of the event, Rajnath Singh felicitated War Heroes. Their tales of valour, he said, continue to inspire the people, especially the youth, and instill in them the values of courage, patriotism, and a strong sense of duty, along with the spirit of sacrifice. He exuded confidence that the stories of the Gallantry award winners will serve as a guiding force in shaping the life journeys of the youth.

The Defence Minister described the families of the brave soldiers as an invisible pillar of strength that keeps the morale high of those serving the motherland, voicing the Government's resolve of protecting India's sovereignty and maintaining the dignity of its soldiers. He urged the people to honour the invaluable contribution of these families towards national security.

"Whenever I interact with the families of the fallen heroes, I do sense their grief, but deep within lies a profound sense of pride, free from any complaint. Such resilience originates from a culture where sacrifice is revered as the supreme value," he said.

"It was heartwarming to interact with the families of our War Heroes at a felicitation ceremony organised in Lucknow. Their tales of valour, courage and sacrifice continue to inspire the people, especially the youth, and instil in them the values of patriotism and a strong sense of duty," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X later.