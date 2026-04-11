Leaving VIP Culture Behind, PM Modi's Convoy Gives Way For Ambulance In West Bengal
While holding a roadshow in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused his convoy to allow an ambulance to pass through, ensuring that emergency services were not delayed during his campaign.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding a high-profile roadshow in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday when an ambulance appeared on the road, which had been cleared to hold the roadshow ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. PM Modi's convoy slowed down and allowed the ambulance to pass through, ensuring that emergency services did not face any delay due to his campaign.
There have been several instances in the past where VIPs have not given way to ambulances carrying patients inside.
Hence, the incident during PM Modi's roadshow has garnered huge praise on social media, with a netizen saying, "PM Modi Ji is someone who truly cares. Leaving aside "VIP" culture, Modi Ji`s convoy gives way to an ambulance. He views himself as a Pradhan Sewak. Modi Ji is truly a gem."
A video of the incident showed a huge crowd of supporters gathered on either side of the road and cheering for PM Modi as he passed by. Despite the huge crowd and high security, the convoy prioritised the ambulance with blaring red lights. The emergency vehicle was seen crossing from the near the car in which PM Modi was travelling.
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The West Bengal elections are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
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