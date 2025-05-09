India Suspends Kartarpur Corridor Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

New Delhi: Amid escalating hostilities along the India-Pakistan border, India has suspended operations at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor until further notice, citing security concerns. The move comes as part of broader security steps in response to Pakistan's intensifying cross-border aggression.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decision on Friday, saying, “In view of the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions.”

Misri strongly condemned Pakistan for crossing all limits by deliberately shelling civilian zones, including religious places like gurdwaras, churches, and temples. Calling it "a new low even for Pakistan," Misri revealed that Pakistani shelling near the Christ School in Poonch killed two students and injured their parents.

He added that the school staff and local residents took refuge in underground shelters to survive the targeted attack. “Had the school been open, the casualty count could have been much higher,” Misri noted, accusing Pakistan of intentionally firing at religious and educational spaces.

In a sharp rebuke, Misri dismissed Pakistan's narrative that India was attacking its own territories like Amritsar as "preposterous and outrageous." He slammed Pakistan’s attempt to spread fake news, including lies about an alleged Indian drone attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling it a blatant attempt to stir communal tensions.

Meanwhile, Indian defence officials revealed that Pakistan deployed 300–400 drones across 36 locations to target Indian military posts and infrastructure. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Indian forces successfully shot down many of these drones using advanced kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Forensic analysis of the wreckage suggested the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, possibly used for spying and testing India’s air defence systems.

These provocative intrusions come in retaliation to India's Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian Armed Forces recently struck nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.