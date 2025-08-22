India to Build 5th Generation Fighter Jets: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced that India is set to develop its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft, marking a major step forward in the country’s air defence capabilities and giving a significant boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Speaking at an event, Rajnath Singh said that India is not only moving ahead with the design of advanced fighter jets but has also taken key steps toward producing engines domestically.

"We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran...," the Defence Minister said.

He highlighted India’s expanding airpower strength, pointing to recent orders placed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "Just a few days ago, we placed a new order with HAL to manufacture 97 Tejas fighter planes at a cost of approximately ₹66,000 crore. Prior to this, HAL had also been given an order to build 83 aircraft at a cost of ₹48,000 crore," Rajnath Singh stated.

"Our Tejas aircraft is set to become a splendid example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. It's not that we aren’t facing challenges in this endeavour, but we have resolved that we will find solutions to every problem and will definitely establish the full capability to build fighter aircraft in India," he added.

Rajnath Singh Bats for Greater Defence Expenditure

Underscoring the need for a robust security apparatus, Rajnath Singh said that investment in defence should be viewed as a form of development spending rather than a burden.

"A strong defence system ensures no enemy dares to threaten our prosperity. Therefore, I assert that defence expenditure is an integral part of development expenditure," he said.

Appealing to global investors, the Defence Minister invited greater participation in India’s growing defence ecosystem.

"I invite foreign companies and investors to invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide all necessary clearances and support. Our 'Make in India' initiative is not limited to India; when you Make in India, you make for the world. India's vision prioritises development and peace, valuing collective progress over isolated growth," he explained.

He further added that weak security could derail national growth. "When a country's security is compromised, its development stalls, infrastructure suffers, and citizens' lives and property are endangered. Defence expenditure helps prevent such losses," Rajnath Singh remarked.

Rajnath Singh on Asim Munir's 'Shining Mercedes' Remark

In a sharp response to Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent comments comparing India’s economy to a luxury car and Pakistan’s to a dump truck, Rajnath Singh said the remark was nothing short of an admission of Pakistan’s failures.

"I would like to draw your attention to a recent statement by Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir. He said, 'India is a shining Mercedes speeding on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who will be the loser?' He described India's economy as a Mercedes and a Ferrari racing on the highway, while calling Pakistan's economy a dump truck full of debris. The answer to his question is clear," Rajnath Singh said.

He described Asim Munir’s comments as both revealing and cautionary. "General Munir was heavily trolled for this statement, both in Pakistan and globally. Many pointed out that if two countries gained independence simultaneously, and one built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, sound policies, and foresight, while the other remains in a 'dumper state,' it reflects their own failure. I view this statement as a confession, not mere troll material," he said.