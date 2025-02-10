India to Cut Tariffs Ahead of PM Modi's US Visit: Report

New Delhi: India is considering cutting offs tariff on several American goods ahead of Prime Minister visit to United States on February 12-13, where we will meet President Donald Trump. India is considering the reductions on tariffs to boost trade and avoid any friction. The focus will be on key sectors such as electronics, medical equipment, and chemicals, as per Reuters report.

Citing unnamed government sources, a Reuters report said India is planning tariff concessions on items it heavily imports from the US, such as dish antennas and wood pulp.

The move aligns with India’s domestic production plans and could help ease trade tensions. An official told Reuters that the effort is aimed at preventing a ‘trade war-like situation’ similar to what happened between the US and China. The US had earlier imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, triggering retaliatory duties from Beijing.

Before departing for the US, Modi called the visit an opportunity to strengthen ties with America and build upon past collaborations. He highlighted trade, defense, technology, energy, and supply chain resilience as key areas of discussion.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. We will work together for the mutual benefit of our people and shape a better future for the world," he said. This will be Modi’s first meeting with Trump since his second term as US President began.

While Modi’s visit will focus broadly on trade, defense, and technology partnerships, detailed discussions on tariff reductions are expected to take place at a later stage. The Indian government has not officially commented on the Reuters report.

However, the visit is seen as a critical step in addressing US concerns over trade imbalances, with Trump having previously called India a "very big abuser" in trade and urging it to increase imports of American goods.