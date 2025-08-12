India To Get 4 New Semiconductor Manufacturing Units In Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved four additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Goyal stated that PM Modi has approved three major decisions and also listed them.

Goyal announced that four semiconductor manufacturing units will be established in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

"Four semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh under the India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of ₹4,600 crore, will create employment for skilled professionals and further catalyze the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country," he wrote in his X post.

Regarding the development, the PIB, in a press note, stated, "These four proposals, approved today, are from SiCSem, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions Inc., and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies."

SiCSem and 3D Glass Solutions will be set up in Odisha, CDIL will be located in Punjab, and ASIP will be established in Andhra Pradesh, the PIB noted.

"With these four additional approvals, the total number of approved projects under ISM has reached 10, with cumulative investments of approximately ₹1.60 lakh crore across six states," the PIB note added.

In his X post, Goyal also announced the approval of Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project.

"Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, with 12 metro stations integrating key zones of Old Lucknow and expanding the active metro rail network to 34 km, has an outlay of ₹5,801 crore," the Union Minister stated.

In a press note, the PIB stated, "Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro project will introduce approximately 11.165 km of new metro lines, significantly improving public transportation in the oldest and most densely populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity."

According to the PIB, this phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Old Lucknow, stimulate economic activity and tourism, and enhance urban mobility for both residents and visitors while improving connectivity.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry also announced the construction of the 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in the Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh.

"It has an outlay of ₹8,146.21 crore," he said in his X post.

Regarding the project, the PIB, in a press note, stated, "The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months. The project, with an installed capacity of 700 MW (4 x 175 MW), will produce 2,738.06 MU of energy. The power generated will improve the power supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to balancing the national grid."