PIB Exposes Pro-Pak Agenda Of Defaming India, Calls Out Social Media Accounts For Circulating Fake AI Videos On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) called out social media accounts for circulating an artificially altered video of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi claiming that India lost six jets during a recent military conflict with Pakistan.

The fake video was shared by an X account named "The Whistle Blower" with the caption, "Breaking: Indian Army Chief admits losing 6 jets and 250 soldiers in war against Pakistan."

Labeling the video an AI-generated deepfake, the PIB cautioned social media users against believing such false claims.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check shared the video with the caption, "DEEPFAKE ALERT!"

The PIB Fact Check unit wrote, "A digitally altered video is circulating online, falsely showing Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitting that India lost six jets and 250 soldiers in a war against Pakistan. This is an AI-generated deepfake video. The Indian Army Chief has made no such statement."

The PIB also shared the original video to demonstrate how it was altered using AI technology, along with a link: "Watch the original, unedited speech here: https://youtu.be/EvM-_sEFhSo?si=8BKUGuXeap2deGq2."

The PIB tagged the social media accounts of the Defence Ministry of India, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, and Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) in its post.

On Monday, the PIB Fact Check unit had previously called out the same X account, "The Whistle Blower," for sharing a manipulated video falsely showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "A manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7 air engagements. This is an AI-generated deepfake video. The Air Chief Marshal has made no such statement."

The PIB also shared the original video to illustrate how the manipulation was done using AI technology, along with a link: "Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/1-igMs1Cors."

The logo of news agency ANI was used in both fake videos to make them appear authentic.