New Delhi: India is set to launch its first indigenous vaccine against the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's poultry health infrastructure and reducing dependence on foreign vaccines.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate the vaccine to the nation on November 20 at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, the vaccine targets the H5N1 virus belonging to the Clade 2.3.2.1a strain, which poses a serious threat to poultry.

The indigenous vaccine has been developed specifically to address the bird flu strain circulating in India. Until now, the country did not have a commercially available indigenous vaccine specifically targeting this highly pathogenic H5N1 strain.

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The development comes amid concerns over recurring bird flu outbreaks and their impact on poultry farms, livestock health and the wider poultry industry.

How Will The Indigenous H5N1 Vaccine Work?

The vaccine is an inactivated vaccine, meaning it uses a killed version of the virus to stimulate an immune response without causing the disease.

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According to reports, a single dose is expected to provide protection to chickens for up to six months. Trials conducted on layer and breeder chickens reportedly showed encouraging results in terms of safety and effectiveness.

The vaccine is primarily intended for commercial poultry farms, particularly those raising layer chickens for egg production and breeder birds. These birds generally have longer production cycles and therefore require sustained protection against infections.

Its introduction is expected to strengthen preventive measures against bird flu and reduce the risk of large-scale infections in poultry farms.

Why Is The H5N1 Vaccine Important?

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, can cause severe illness and high mortality among infected poultry. Outbreaks can force authorities to cull large numbers of birds to contain the infection, resulting in substantial financial losses for poultry farmers.

India first reported bird flu in 2006 and has faced repeated outbreaks since then. The disease has remained a major concern for the poultry sector because of its potential to disrupt production and trade.

The development of an indigenous vaccine targeting the H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a strain is expected to improve India's ability to respond to outbreaks and strengthen disease prevention measures.

The vaccine is also significant from a public health perspective, as H5N1 can spread from infected birds to humans through exposure. Controlling infections among poultry could help reduce opportunities for transmission to people.