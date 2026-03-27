India’s New Travel Rule from April 1, 2026: E-Arrival Card Mandatory for Foreign Visitors- Key Details

India now requires a digital e-Arrival Card for foreign nationals and OCI cardholders starting April 1, 2026. This simple online form replaces old paper sheets travelers filled out on planes or at airports. It speeds up entry into India and cuts wait times. Here's everything you need to know in plain words.

What Is the e-Arrival Card?

Think of it as your quick digital check-in before landing in India. No more scribbling on paper forms mid-flight. You fill it online from your phone or computer. Submit it up to 72 hours before your flight arrives - no earlier, no later. After you send it, you get a QR code. Show that code to immigration officers when you arrive. They scan it, and you're through faster.

This starts as mandatory on April 1, 2026. Paper forms end completely then. Early tests showed it cuts immigration lines by about 40%. Major airports like Delhi and Mumbai will see the biggest gains.

Who Must Fill It Out?

Not everyone. Indian citizens skip it entirely. Foreign visitors and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders must do it. That covers tourists, students, business travelers—anyone from abroad entering India.

Advertisement

Good news for groups: One person can submit for a family of up to five. Enter details for everyone together. Saves time if you're traveling with kids or relatives.

What Details Do You Need?

The form stays short and easy. No uploading photos, scans, or documents. Just basic info:

Advertisement

- Passport number, issue date, expiry date.

- Flight details: number, arrival date, airport.

- Your phone number and email.

- Reason for visit (tourism, work, study).

- Where you'll stay in India (hotel name, address).

Takes 5 minutes tops. Do it at home or before your flight. Airport Wi-Fi works too, but finish early to avoid rush.

How to Submit It

Three main ways, all free and official:

- Bureau of Immigration site: boi.gov.in.

- Indian Visa online portal: indianvisaonline.gov.in.

- Su-Swagatam app (download from app stores).

Pick one, create an account if needed, fill the form, submit. Download or screenshot your QR code. Print a backup if you want. At immigration, pull it up on your phone. Officers scan, ask a question or two, and stamp you in. For now, until about six months from launch (or when the system runs smooth), paper options exist as backup. But switch to digital it's faster and advised.

What If You Forget or Skip It?

You still enter India. No ban or fine. But expect hassle. Immigration pulls you aside for extra checks. Lines grow longer, especially at busy times. Your trip starts stressed instead of smooth. Airlines push it too-some remind you onboard.

Why Did India Start This?

India wants modern borders like Singapore, Australia, or the UAE. Paper forms slow everyone- long queues, lost pens, messy handwriting. Digital fixes that. It tracks arrivals better, fights fake entries, and frees officers for real checks.