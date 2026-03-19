'India Trying to Buy LPG From Everywhere, Even Russia': MEA Calls LPG Supply Situation 'A Matter of Concern'

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has addressed growing concerns over LPG supply disruptions in India amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly following attacks that have impacted energy shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a press briefing in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged the challenges, stating, "With the latest attacks, the LNG supply is going to be impacted. It has been impacted because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But we are in discussion with several countries. We are in touch with all the stakeholders there to see how best we can secure our energy needs, and there can be unimpeded transit for our cargo..."

Jaiswal emphasized India's proactive efforts to diversify sources and ensure fuel availability for domestic needs.

"We're trying to buy LPG from everywhere, wherever it's available. So if Russia is available, we'll go there too. Because the current situation is such that we have to ensure that our people's fuel needs are met... I can say that we want to have a wide range of options," he said.

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He further explained the prioritization strategy: “It has been a matter of concern. Energy shipping routes have been impacted. The supply of LPG is a matter of concern. Therefore, we are prioritising domestic consumption; their needs will be taken care of. Then we'll see how we supply LPG to commercial establishments. But that is a matter of concern because of the shortage of supply. We had two tankers which came recently. Those two tankers have given us more supply in the pipeline. We are also trying to diversify our sources, looking for LPG supply from other parts of the world. We are at it, we are working, and we'll do our best to secure our energy security needs...”

On India's oil imports, Jaiswal noted the country's diversified approach: "We buy oil from across the world. If there are tankers coming from X part of the world or Y part of the world, it is normal. We'll have many more tankers coming because we are buying energy. We are buying oil, crude oil from various parts of the world, and we have a diversified option in this regard and this will continue. We are buying from various sources, including Russia. I don't know why it should become such a big news. There are several vessels which will be docking, and it's a continuous process..."

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Regarding the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran amid the regional unrest, Jaiswal provided an update: "Some people don't register themselves with the embassy. So, our estimate was 9,011. Many of those students had returned before the attack began. Recently, about 882 Indian citizens, including students, some businesspeople, and pilgrims from here, are scheduled to return via Azerbaijan and Armenia. Of the 284 pilgrims who went, 280 have returned. They came via Armenia. 3-4 more will also return in a day or two..."