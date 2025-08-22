India-UK Trade Agreement: Historic Pact Inscribed on 1,035 Brass Pages in Indore

Indore: In a rare and record-setting initiative, the India–United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been engraved on 1,035 brass pages, offering a symbolic and enduring way of preserving the landmark bilateral pact.

The agreement, signed on July 24, 2025, spans 30 chapters and 2,065 pages, detailing extensive provisions on trade, investment, and cooperation. Negotiated over three years through multiple high-level dialogues between New Delhi and London, the pact is expected to significantly reshape economic engagement between the two countries.

A Historic Inscription

The brass-page edition was created under the “Samvidhan Se Desh” book project, transforming the voluminous text into a commemorative artifact. Of the 1,035 brass sheets, 1,033 carry the agreement’s text, while one serves as the title page and another as the closing page.

The effort took over 630 hours of work, including preparation of 2,066 PLT files in just 114 hours and 56 minutes, a feat claimed to be a world record for converting PDF screenshots into PLT format in such a short span. Printing consumed another 103 hours and 25 minutes, followed by 18 hours of precision cutting.

Remarkably, the project was funded through public participation. Around 1,000 MBA finance students contributed ₹5 each on a “once-in-a-lifetime” basis and assisted in execution, blending technical innovation with civic engagement.

Advocate Lokesh Mangal, who led the initiative, said the inspiration came from Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, adding that the brass edition would not only stand as a historic artifact but also act as a medium for spreading awareness about the pact.

India–UK Trade Agreement

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, marks a watershed moment in the bilateral relationship.

India and the UK currently share a trade volume of USD 56 billion annually, comprising USD 23 billion in merchandise trade and USD 33 billion in services trade. The pact sets a goal of doubling this by 2030.

Under CETA, 99% of India’s exports to the UK, spanning labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, alongside high-growth industries like engineering goods, chemicals, and auto components, will enjoy duty-free access.

The agreement also encompasses services, a key strength of India’s economy. India exported USD 19.8 billion in services to the UK in 2023, and CETA aims to expand this further. In a first for the UK, provisions have been made for easier mobility of professionals across IT, healthcare, finance, and education. Categories covered include Contractual Service Suppliers, Business Visitors, Intra-Corporate Transferees, and Independent Professionals.

Another major breakthrough is the Double Contribution Convention, which will save Indian companies and workers an estimated ₹4,000 crore annually by eliminating dual social security contributions.

India has agreed to open 89.5% of its tariff lines, covering 91% of UK exports, while safeguarding sensitive sectors crucial for domestic capacity building. This is expected to make a wide range of imported products more affordable for Indian consumers, offering greater variety and competitive pricing.

The agreement also promotes innovation, inclusivity, and employment generation. It is expected to empower artisans, MSMEs, women-led enterprises, and startups while creating new opportunities in IT-enabled services, consulting, finance, education, and engineering.