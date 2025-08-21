Indore Shocker: Woman Jumps from Lover’s Three-Storey House After Alleging Betrayal

Indore: A young woman jumped from the third floor of her lover’s house after accusing him of cheating and marrying another woman. She narrowly survived after becoming entangled in overhead wires.

The woman suffered injuries to her hands and legs, but doctors have said her condition is out of danger. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman, a resident of Khargone, had gone to meet her lover, identified as Aavesh, at his three-storey residence. An argument broke out when she confronted him over allegations of betrayal. She further claimed that during the altercation, Aavesh assaulted her and tried to silence her by covering her mouth.

According to her statement, she then dragged Aavesh to the third floor by holding his hand before jumping from the building. Witnesses said Aavesh’s family took her to a hospital but fled soon after admitting her.

Police said the incident took place in Indore’s Central Kotwali police station area and that investigations are underway. Officials also confirmed that Aavesh deleted chats and other data from the woman’s phone before his family left the hospital.

The victim alleged that she was deceived in the name of marriage. She said she met Aavesh on Instagram four years ago and maintained a relationship with him, but he did not marry her despite repeated promises. She had previously filed an FIR against him, following which he was jailed. Later, she claimed, he persuaded her to change her statement with assurances of marriage, which he never fulfilled.