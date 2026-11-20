New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday dedicated India’s first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine to the nation, describing the milestone as a “proud moment for the nation” and a significant step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The vaccine has been developed by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said, “This is a proud moment for the nation; the vaccine has been dedicated to the country. This is an example of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The first bird flu vaccine has been prepared, serving as proof of India’s scientific capability. Scientists of ICAR-NIHSAD have developed this vaccine.”

He compared the achievement to India’s rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that two coronavirus vaccines were prepared in just nine months. “The vaccine reflects the nation’s capabilities. India also developed the coronavirus vaccine… India reflects the capability of its scientists. A major step toward a Self-Reliant India,” he added.

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In a post on X, Chouhan wrote: “A historic achievement in India’s animal health sector. Inspired by our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, was dedicated to the nation today. This vaccine is an important step toward protecting the poultry sector and strengthening the livelihoods of poultry farmers. This achievement will further strengthen the resolve of a self-reliant India. Heartfelt congratulations to all the scientists and researchers at the institute who contributed to the development of this indigenous vaccine!”

Sharing a video announcement, he explained the vaccine’s importance: “Bird flu is such a disease that if it spreads, it causes heavy damage. A large number of chickens are of course killed, but there is also a risk of this disease spreading from chickens to humans. And so far, outbreaks of bird flu have occurred 500 times in our country. But now there is nothing to fear. The NIHSAD institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has made such an indigenous vaccine that, if administered to chickens, they will be able to be saved from the bird flu disease. And not only will the chickens be saved – along with saving the chickens, this disease will not spread to humans either, and the losses caused by this epidemic can be avoided.” He added that the fully indigenous vaccine, developed with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, was dedicated to the nation on November 20.

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Responding to the demand for enhanced research infrastructure, Chouhan announced that a BSL-4 laboratory will be established at NIHSAD in Bhopal.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, can cause up to 100 per cent mortality in infected birds, leading to massive economic losses for poultry farmers through mass culling and trade restrictions. Since its first detection in India in 2006, the country has recorded over 500 combined outbreaks of the H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.