India Urges De-escalation After Being 'Only' Nation to Lose Mariners in Gulf Attacks at UK West Asia Meet

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday represented India at a high-level international meeting convened by the UK Foreign Secretary to address the escalating situation in West Asia, particularly disruptions affecting critical maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The virtual gathering brought together representatives from more than 60 countries to discuss the regional crisis, which has raised serious concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security. India, a major importer of energy from the Gulf region, actively participated to highlight its stakes in maintaining stable and secure sea lanes.

In his remarks, Foreign Secretary Misri stressed the fundamental importance of freedom of navigation and unimpeded transit through international waterways. He drew attention to the direct impact of the ongoing crisis on India’s energy security, noting that prolonged disruptions could affect oil and gas supplies vital to the Indian economy.

Misri also pointed out that India remains the only country to have lost mariners in attacks on merchant shipping in the Gulf region amid the conflict. He called for urgent attention to the safety of seafarers and vessels navigating these waters.

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Emphasising a peaceful resolution, the Foreign Secretary underlined that the path forward lies in de-escalation and a renewed commitment to diplomacy and dialogue among all concerned parties. He advocated for collective efforts to restore stability and ensure the safety of international shipping routes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed India’s participation, reflecting New Delhi’s proactive diplomatic engagement in multilateral forums to safeguard its strategic interests in West Asia. Officials noted that India continues to monitor the situation closely while maintaining communication with regional actors, including Iran, to ensure the safe passage of Indian-flagged or Indian-crewed vessels.

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This meeting comes at a time when tensions in the region have led to attacks on merchant vessels, rising oil prices, and concerns over broader supply chain disruptions. India’s intervention reinforces its consistent stance on respecting international maritime norms and prioritising the welfare of its seafaring community, which forms a significant part of the global merchant marine workforce.