India vs Pak: Pakistani Intruder, Attempting to Enter India, Shot Dead by Indian Forces in Gujarat Near India-Pakistan Border

India vs Pak: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani infiltrator in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, near the India-Pakistan International Border, on the night of May 23. The individual was attempting to advance toward the border fence.

In a press release, the BSF provided details of the incident, stating that its personnel neutralized the man after he ignored repeated warnings to stop moving toward the Indian territory after crossing the International Border.

“BSF troops successfully neutralized a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, on the night of May 23, 2025. Alert BSF personnel spotted a suspicious individual approaching the border fence after crossing the International Border. Despite being challenged, the intruder continued to advance, prompting the troops to open fire. The individual was neutralized on the spot,” the BSF said in the statement.