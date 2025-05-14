India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting At 11 AM Today

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi will chair a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today at 11 AM, focusing on India’s strategic direction following the successful Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists and destruction of nine terror hotbeds with Pakistan territory and marked a decisive shift in India’s counter-terrorism stance.
In his address to the Nation on May 12, PM Modi emphasised that future talks with Pakistan will centre solely on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism. He also warned Pakistan stating that India would not tolerate ‘nuclear threats’ from Pakistan. The CCS meet is expected to deliberate on further military, diplomatic, or economic measures, with potential sanctions and policy modifications on the table.
The meeting follows PM Modi's visit to AFS Adampur, where he praised the courage and determination of Indian armed forces, stating India’s eternal gratitude for their service. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Indus Water Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism, reinforcing the government’s hardened stance post Operation Sindoor.
Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Nalin Prabhat is all set to hold a meeting in Rajouri today to assess the security in border districts (Rajouri and Poonch) of Jammu.
Sixteen Pakistan Army posts along LoC opposite Rajouri and Poonch were destroyed by India armed forces from May 6-May 10. This was in response to the ceasefire violations by from the Pakistani side.
The forward posts of Pakistan Army in Lam, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati and Salotri sectors were decimated by the Indian Army.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a key Union Cabinet meeting today at 11 am following his landmark address to the Nation on May 12 regarding the successful Operation Sindoor and symbolic visit to the Adampur airbase exposing Pakistan's bluff and lies about damaging India's military infrastructures.
During PM Modi's visit to Adampur, a powerful visual message accompanied his interaction with the air warriors. In the images shared by PM Modi himself on X, he is seen waving at the jawans with a MiG-29 fighter jet and an undamaged S-400 air defence system in the backdrop. This image directly contradicted Pakistan's claim that its JF-17 fighter jets had successfully targeted and destroyed the S-400 system.
