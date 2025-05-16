Don't Want India's IMF Funding Used for Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Defence Minister Asks IMF to Rethink 'Terror Financing' Pak

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked IMF to rethink its billion dollar funding to Pakistan stating that “India does not want the contributions we make to the IMF to be used—directly, indirectly, or in any manner—for building terror infrastructure in Pakistan”. Addressing Indian Armed Forces personnel at the Bhuj Air Force Base in Gujarat, he criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for continuing to provide financial support to Pakistan, accusing the global institution of indirectly aiding terrorism.

His remarks came shortly after the IMF approved a funding package of USD 2.1 billion bailout to Pakistan, even as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh expressed serious concern over how these funds may be used. “I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country,” Singh said.

IMF Must Rethink Support, Says Singh

Singh alleged that Pakistan has a history of diverting international aid towards strengthening terror networks operating on its soil and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He urged global institutions like the IMF to re-evaluate their role and responsibilities when it comes to maintaining international peace and security.“We are not against development or aid. But when such funding is likely to fuel terrorism, the world must take a stand. India will not stay silent if international institutions knowingly or unknowingly contribute to the rise of terror,” he said.

“The IMF is an international organisation—shouldn’t its funding to Pakistan be considered terror financing? That’s why I believe that giving any form of financial assistance to Pakistan at this time is no different from supporting terrorism. India wants the IMF to rethink its decision to provide USD 1 billion to Pakistan, and also reconsider any future funding. India does not want the contributions we make to the IMF to be used—directly, indirectly, or in any manner—for building terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country.”

Operation Sindoor Aftermath

Singh’s comments come in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India in retaliation to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people. In response, Indian armed forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Soon after India's operation, Pakistan launched retaliatory attacks along the Line of Control, triggering a sharp rise in military tension in the region.

‘Raat Ke Andhere Mein Din Ka Ujala’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the strength and precision of India’s indigenously developed BrahMos missile during his address to the armed forces at Bhuj Air Force Station. He said the missile has proven its power not just in India, but even Pakistan has been forced to acknowledge its effectiveness after the recent military action.