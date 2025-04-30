India Vs Pakistan: Who Has More Powerful Military?

According to data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, India’s defense forces are significantly larger than Pakistan’s. | Image: Freepik

India Vs Pakistan: An attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 men, has triggered a significant escalation in tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan .

The incident, which occurred on April 22 in the Pahalgam area, has fueled fears of a potential conflict, with Pakistan accusing India of preparing for military action.

India vs. Pakistan Military Comparison

The deadly attack has prompted both India and Pakistan to make defensive statements, with Pakistan particularly vocal in its concerns.

The two countries have long maintained military arsenals capable of devastating consequences, with both nations being nuclear-armed.

According to data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, India’s defence forces are significantly larger than Pakistan’s.

India boasts a total of 1.4 million active personnel, with 1,237,000 in the army, 75,500 in the navy, 149,900 in the air force, and 13,350 in the coast guard.

In contrast, Pakistan’s active military personnel numbers just under 700,000, with 560,000 in the army, 70,000 in the air force, and 30,000 in the navy.

India’s ground forces are also more formidable, with 9,743 pieces of artillery and 3,740 main battle tanks, compared to Pakistan’s 4,619 pieces of artillery and 2,537 main battle tanks.

In terms of air power, India operates 730 combat-capable aircraft, while Pakistan fields just 452.

On the seas, India’s navy is equipped with 16 submarines, 11 destroyers, 16 frigates, and two aircraft carriers, while Pakistan’s navy has 8 submarines and 10 frigates.

Both countries have nuclear arsenals, with India possessing 172 warheads and Pakistan close behind with 170.

The Attack in Pahalgam

On April 22, assailants, believed to be militants, targeted Hindu tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a chilling display of violence, the attackers segregated the men, questioned them about their identities, and then shot them at close range. Authorities and survivors have confirmed that 26 men were killed in the attack.

The assailants were identified by Indian officials as three militants, two of whom were reportedly Pakistani nationals. Indian authorities have labelled the attackers as "terrorists" involved in an ongoing insurgency in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement in the incident and called for a neutral investigation into the attack.