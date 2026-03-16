India Warns Nationals in Iran: Do Not Cross Borders Without Embassy Coordination

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a renewed advisory urging all Indian nationals in Iran to avoid attempting to cross land borders without prior coordination with the embassy. The notice comes amidst heightened regional tensions and follows an earlier advisory issued on March 9.

Embassy Warns Against Uncoordinated Travel

According to the advisory, Indian citizens who try to leave Iran via land borders without informing the Embassy are “highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.” Officials stressed that once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior guidance, the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance.

It said it remains in regular contact with members of the Indian community and is arranging coordinated support wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders, however, is strongly discouraged.

Citizens Urged to Stay in Touch

“All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels before undertaking any travel,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Emergency Contacts Provided

For travel‑related queries or emergencies, the Embassy has shared multiple helplines and an email contact:

Helplines:

Advertisement

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9102

+98 912 810 9109

+98 993 217 9359