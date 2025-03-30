'India Was The First to Reach': PM Modi Hails Country’s Swift Response to Myanmar Earthquake Relief

Raipur: Highlighting India's crucial role in providing swift relief to countries affected by natural disasters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the nation's immediate response in carrying out rescue and relief efforts in Myanmar, where a devastating earthquake has claimed over 1,000 lives.

Addressing a public event in Chhattisgarh , Prime Minister Modi said, “Recently, Myanmar experienced a devastating earthquake, and India, through Operation Brahma, was the first to respond and assist the affected population. India also acted swiftly to help Türkiye and Nepal following earthquakes. Additionally, we extended our support to the Maldives during their water crisis.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several significant development projects in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, valued at over Rs 33,700 crore.

These projects cover various sectors including power, oil and gas, railways, roads, education, and housing. Additionally, PM Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana.

What is Operation Brahma

Following the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, 2025, the Government of India has initiated Operation Brahma to provide assistance to Myanmar.

In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28th March 2025, the Indian Army, under ‘Operation Brahma’, is deploying a specialised medical task force to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

(7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar/Image-AP)

A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set takeoff to Myanmar shortly along with essential medical equipment and supplies. The Airborne Angels Task Force is trained and equipped to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones, Defence Ministry said.

India Launched Operation Dost Following Earthquake in Turkey

After the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that all possible assistance be provided to those affected.

In response, Operation Dost was launched to offer vital support, including search and rescue (SAR) operations and medical aid. This effort involved a coordinated, whole-of-government approach with multiple agencies working together. Within hours of receiving a request for help, the first C-17 IAF aircraft, carrying a specialized SAR team, was dispatched to Turkey.