Delhi-NCR to See Light Rain; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Assam, Arunachal and Heavy Rain Warning Across East

Delhi-NCR to See Light Rain, Cooler Temperatures; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Assam, Arunachal | Image: File

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for August 1, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. Some areas in Assam and Meghalaya could even see extremely heavy rainfall on August 2.

The alert comes as part of a broader weather update for the first week of August, with rainfall activity expected across several parts of the country.

Delhi-NCR Weather: Light Rain, Cooler Temperatures

Light showers continued across parts of Delhi-NCR on July 31.

The minimum temperature on August 1 is expected to be around 23–25°C, which is 2–4 degrees below normal.

Maximum temperatures will likely range between 33–35°C, also below normal.

IMD has issued yellow alert with very light to light rain and cloudy skies, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Northwest India

In Northwest India, states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan can all expect heavy rain and thunderstorms at different times between August 1st and August 6th.

Northeast India will also get a lot of rain, with some areas like Assam and Meghalaya possibly getting extremely heavy downpours on August 2nd.

Central and East India will also see plenty of rain. This includes West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, which can all expect heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next week.

Rain, Winds and Fisherman Alert in South India

Rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe from August 2–6, along with strong winds (40–50 kmph) along coastal areas.

Fishermen alert issued along both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal coasts until August 5

States like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Lakshadweep will also receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

Moderate Showers Likely In West India