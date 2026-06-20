'India Will Not Tolerate Terror Threats': Rajnath Singh Lauds Army's Successful Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday strongly asserted that India will not compromise on its security and sovereignty in the face of terror threats, while praising the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, which he attributed to the country’s push towards self-reliance.

Addressing armed forces at an event in Meghalaya, Singh highlighted how Operation Sindoor served as a clear message to terrorists and their handlers.

“Through ‘Operation Sindoor’, we have shown the terrorists and their masters that India will not compromise in any way when it comes to its security and sovereignty,” he said.

The minister lauded the capability, vigilance, and unwavering resolve of the Indian armed forces, stating that they have once again demonstrated India’s strength to the world. He specifically commended formations like the Eastern Air Command for actively partnering in this national effort.

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Singh linked the operation’s success directly to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

“Only when we become self-reliant will we be able to ensure our security on our own strength. It was the result of our efforts towards self-reliance that our Operation Sindoor was also successful,” he emphasised.

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The Defence Minister noted the evolving nature of modern warfare, pointing out that traditional preparedness alone is insufficient in the current era.

“In today’s era, there has been a massive shift in the nature of warfare. Today, hybrid threats, cyber challenges, information warfare, logistics resilience, supply chain security, and drones are emerging as major important factors,” Singh observed.

He stressed the need for technological agility, strategic foresight, and institutional innovation, adding that India’s forces are rapidly advancing in these domains.

“It gives me great pleasure to say that our forces are advancing very rapidly in this direction,” he said.

Singh also celebrated the increasing role of women in the armed forces, describing it as a reflection of India’s cultural ethos.

“Today, our daughters are advancing in our armed forces in new numbers, with new energy, and in new roles. This change is not merely institutional progress; it is proof of that cultural value for which India is known worldwide,” he remarked.