India Writing New Chapter of Women's Empowerment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on International Women's Day, saying that Indian women are writing a new chapter of women's empowerment.

Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said Delhi is witnessing strong and empowered development under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He added that women across the country are moving forward with renewed energy in various fields.

"Today's programme is also special for another reason. Today is International Women's Day. Today, India is writing a new chapter of women's empowerment. Under the successful leadership of Rekha Gupta, Delhi is witnessing strong and empowered development," the Prime Minister said.

Extending his greetings to women across the country, the Prime Minister said he salutes their immense contribution to the nation's development and expressed hope that they would continue strengthening society and the nation.

"On this Women's Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the women of the entire country. I salute their immense contribution to the nation's development and convey my best wishes to them so that they continue to strengthen society and the nation, and keep providing new energy to take the country forward on the path of progress," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also referred to the political mandate in the national capital, stating that the people of Delhi had formed a BJP "double-engine" government about a year ago with renewed hope and resolve.

"The people of Delhi, about a year ago, formed a BJP double-engine government here with new hope and renewed resolve. The results of that decision are visible today in the development works taking place here. I congratulate all the citizens of Delhi for this continuous flow of development," he said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in the national capital. He was also felicitated during the event.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over keys to women allottees.