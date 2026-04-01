Indian Agriculture Will Not Be Affected by Iran War: Government

New Delhi: The Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday assured that the country's agriculture sector and farmers will not be affected due to the West Asia Conflict, as the availability of seeds and fertiliser stocks is healthy for the upcoming Kharif season. The Ministry of Agriculture said that the seed availability for the Kharif season is in surplus of 19.29 lakhs, compared to the estimated 166.46 lakh quintals.

Addressing a press briefing, Additional Secretary of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Maninder Kaur Dwivedi said, "In light of the international situation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has conducted a comprehensive review and has made preparations regarding all necessary input materials for the upcoming Kharif season... An adequate quantity of seeds is available, as confirmed through assessments conducted in coordination with the states. For this Kharif season, the total seed requirement is estimated to be 166.46 lakh quintals. We have 185.74 lakh quintals."

Seed availability of all major crops, such as Paddy, Soybean, Groundnut, Maize and Pulses are also in a surplus position. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi also reflected that the government has faced issue on the availability of LPG to dry out the hybrid maize seeds. However, this issue has been resolved with the coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum.

"The only minor hurdle encountered in this regard was the requirement for LPG during the past month to facilitate the drying of hybrid maize seeds; however, through coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum, adequate supplies were made available," she said.

She also added that the government is in a comfortable position when it comes to Rabi crop seeds availability as well.

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Additional Secretary Maninder Kaur Dwivedi further outlined the fertiliser requirements of the Kharif crops, which she said is 390.52 LMT. She added that around 46 per cent, 180 LMT, is available as opening stock. "This is a fairly good amount available, as by thumb rule the opening stock is about one third of the requirement," she added.

Speaking about Agrochemicals, Maninder Kaur Dwivedi said that over 2,5 lakh MT of Pesticides are available, which is way more than the required availability. "The states have also been asked to encourage bio-pesticides and other sustainable methods, though we are in a comfortable position," she said.

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The Ministry is also monitored for the wholesale prices for all agro commodities, which they assured will remain stable. "By and large, Prices are within the normal range as they have been in the past few years. The prices of the top crops, tomato, onion, and potato, are in the range and are showing an improvement, with an improving trend at the wholesale level," Maninder Kaur Dwivedi said.