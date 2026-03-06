Indian Air Force Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crashes In Assam, Search Operations Underway

Karbi Anglong: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a training mission, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night. "The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat," said IAF. The search operations are underway, it added.

A local says, "We saw a fighter plane in the evening, and it was coming down... We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter... There is no trace of the pilot. Till now, nothing has been found".

Earlier, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet went missing from radar contact near Assam's Chokihola in Karbi Anglong on Thursday night. It is suspected that the jet crashed. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the jet has lost radar contact. The pilot is reportedly missing and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a search operation.

The IAF said that the aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian manufacturer Sukhoi and built under licence by Indian aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).