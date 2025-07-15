Indian Applicant Denied US Visa After Refusing to Share Reddit Account

New Delhi: An Indian student recently took to Reddit to share her unexpected visa hurdle allegedly caused by her Reddit profile itself. She claimed she was issued a 221(g) notice, putting her F-1 student visa application on temporary hold, following her interview at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi on July 10.

According to the student, the visa officer flagged her Reddit account which wasn't listed on the DS-160 visa application form and stated that it appeared private, even though she insisted the profile had been public and contained no offensive content.

“The officer said the account wasn’t visible, even though it was a public account. I was asked to make all social media handles public,” she wrote in her Reddit post.

She further expressed concern that a technical issue might have made the account seem private, which could ultimately affect the outcome of her application. The embassy retained her passport, and her case now awaits further administrative processing.

Why the US Wants Visa Applicants to Make Their Social Media Accounts Public

Citing national security and public safety, the U.S. has tightened scrutiny of visa applicants’ digital footprints. As of June 26, the U.S. Embassy in India directed applicants to disclose all social media handles used over the past five years and to ensure these accounts are set to public. Failure to do so, or omitting platforms, may lead to visa denial and possible ineligibility for future applications.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy warned: “Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

How the New Rule Could Impact Visa Applicants

Experts suggest that the mandate could result in longer processing times and more rigorous digital screening. Piyush Kumar, Regional Director for South Asia at IDP Education, told CNBC-TV18 that the move may push prospective students to consider countries like the UK or Australia, where privacy concerns are perceived to be less invasive.

Additionally, digital rights advocates caution that making social media profiles public could increase exposure to cyber risks, ranging from identity theft and stalking to hacking and targeted advertising, particularly among younger users.