Indian Army Eliminates Pakistan-Sponsored Lashkar Terrorist, Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Rajouri

The Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. One Pakistani terrorist was killed in the operation, while another is believed to be trapped in the area. According to Indian Army sources, the infiltration bid took place in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector on Monday afternoon when a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory.

Acting on credible inputs from intelligence agencies, the Indian Army swiftly detected the movement of two terrorists near the Line of Control at around 3 PM on March 10, 2026.

Alert troops of the White Knight Corps launched a calibrated combat operation and engaged the infiltrators, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt and preventing any breach of the LoC.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani-sponsored terrorist was eliminated. The slain terrorist has been identified as Hamza Yousuf, a senior commander in the Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpad cadre.

As per the Indian Army sources, Hamza Yousuf was responsible for sending terrorists into India from the Khurreita area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He had reportedly planned to infiltrate into India to carry out terror strikes in the Pir Panjal region.

Security forces recovered a large cache of weapons and materials from the killed terrorist. The recovered items include one AK rifle, two pistols, three hand grenades, six magazines, a mobile phone, Pakistani identity cards, and Pakistani currency.

