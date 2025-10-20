Indian Army Extends Deepawali Greetings, Pays Tribute to Soldiers’ Valour

The Indian Army extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Deepawali, celebrating the festival of lights with a message of courage, hope, and gratitude to the soldiers guarding the nation.

In a post shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army on X (formerly Twitter), the force conveyed festive wishes on behalf of General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Army.

“May the Festival of Lights & Happiness illuminate our lives with new opportunities and brighten the path to success,” the message read. It further urged citizens to celebrate Deepawali by remembering the “courage and valour of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our Bravehearts.”