Indian Army Extends Deepawali Greetings, Pays Tribute to Soldiers’ Valour
The Indian Army extended heartfelt Deepawali greetings on behalf of COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi, urging the nation to remember the courage and sacrifice of its soldiers.
The Indian Army extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Deepawali, celebrating the festival of lights with a message of courage, hope, and gratitude to the soldiers guarding the nation.
In a post shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army on X (formerly Twitter), the force conveyed festive wishes on behalf of General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Army.
“May the Festival of Lights & Happiness illuminate our lives with new opportunities and brighten the path to success,” the message read. It further urged citizens to celebrate Deepawali by remembering the “courage and valour of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our Bravehearts.”
The post was accompanied by a powerful image showing Indian Army personnel and tanks in action, symbolising strength and dedication, alongside the message “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ” (Heartfelt Deepawali Greetings).
