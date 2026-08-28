Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Rajouri

A suspected infiltration attempt from Pakistan was foiled by the Indian Army in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Indian Army soldiers earlier noticed the movement of an infiltrator along the Line of Control and movement was challenged.

Sources said that an intruder was then spotted taking cover near a tree, in the area using the darkness to hide. "The suspected person also started shooting at the Army soldiers, which led to exchange of fire. Massive operations have been started in the area to find the suspected infiltrator," he added.

Another source informed Republic World that hundreds of rounds were fired by troops of Indian Army on the suspected intruders who was taking cover of dense foliage and darkness in the area; and even retaliated with fire on own troops. “Searches have been launched with the first light and efforts are on to find location of the intruders. Operations are moving slowly as intruder is armed and the possibility of more intruders in the area cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Indian Army sources have said that searches are underway in Rumlidhara area of Nowshera after a firing incident on suspected movement in one of the forward locations. “Operations are presently underway and senior officers are monitoring the situation. We expect to have clarity on the situation by this afternoon,” they added.