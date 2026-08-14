Indian Army Hoists Majestic 100-Foot National Flag in Zanskar Ahead of Independence Day

Padum (Zanskar): In a powerful display of patriotism ahead of Independence Day, the Indian Army's 154 Field Regiment hoisted a majestic 100-foot National Flag in Padum, Zanskar. Organised under the nation-wide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the event brought together military personnel, civil administrators, and local residents in a high-altitude celebration of national pride.

The towering Tiranga was officially inaugurated by the Commanding Officer of the regiment in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Zanskar. Beyond its impressive height, the flag now stands as a lasting symbol of unity and the deep bond shared between the Indian Army and the people of the region.

A Historic Moment for Zanskar

Local officials and community leaders expressed overwhelming gratitude for the initiative, highlighting its significance for both residents and visitors entering the town.

"Today is a very historic day for Zanskar. We, the Government Degree College of Zanskar, congratulate our Indian Army for establishing a huge Indian flag in the middle of Zanskar. This flag is a symbol of patriotism of Zanskar.

Advertisement

Whoever comes to Zanskar, the first thing they will see is a huge Indian flag. I think this is a great moment. I am very happy for the gift that the Indian Army has given to the people of Zanskar on Independence Day.

I congratulate the people of Zanskar and all the students and youth of Zanskar. I congratulate the Indian Army. Thank you."

Advertisement

— Rigzin Sangdup, JKPS, Superintendent of Police, District Zanskar

A Message of Sacrifice, Unity, and Tourism

Commending the rapid execution of the project, civil leaders noted that the installation would not only inspire patriotism but also boost local tourism by creating a new landmark in Padum.

"Greetings, Jhule. First of all, many congratulations to all the residents of Zanskar because in our Zanskar, the Indian Army Because of the tireless efforts and with the small help of the Civil Administration and Police Administration, you must be seeing a magnificent 100 feet flag of India behind me. We are very grateful to the Indian Army, which is always ready to serve, and because of whom, not only Padum but the entire Zanskar always remains prosperous and safe.

On this occasion, I would definitely like to say that all the people of Zanskar, all the residents of Zanskar, the army, the state administration, all the associations that are working in Zanskar, the media of Zanskar. And the future of Sanskar, the children of Sanskar, all of them should take inspiration from this thing. What kind of inspiration should they take? Inspiration should not be taken only from patriotism. We should also take inspiration from sacrifice. Because the real patriotism lies in sacrifice, and sacrifice doesn't mean that you have to do something very big or something very great. Sacrifice can also be that which If any needy person meets you, talks to you, or tells you their needs, then try to solve their problems.

So I would say that this I am grateful to the entire Indian Army and Team 154 for this flag hoisting on the occasion of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that we are running. Because of whose efforts and whose diligence, this happened very quickly because I don't think that after getting all the permissions, anyone can do any work so quickly, but definitely, you all know about the Indian Army, their work is always discussed, but The most important thing is that their way of getting work done is also very commendable and in the interest of the people. So, I think they completed this entire flag hoisting in a month and a half. Very good, here they have a We say that they didn't just do this for a flag, they didn't do the flag hoisting, but they also helped us in making the people of Zanskar, who are Padum, even better in creating a tourist spot. Because such a flag has probably been erected somewhere.

So, my request to everyone, not just from Ladakh but also from outside Ladakh. that you come, come to Zanskar, come to Padum, visit us, become our tourists, give us a chance to show hospitality, and come and salute our flag, and become a part of the country's glorious history and future. Thank you."

— Shri Omkar Rajendra Gundage, Deputy Commissioner, Zanskar