Indian Army Lieutenant Dies During Anti-Terror Operation In Rajouri

Rajouri: An Indian Army officer of the rank of lieutenant reportedly lost his life on Monday afternoon while an anti-terror operation was in progress in the forested terrain of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the officer was serving with troops engaged in a prolonged search and cordon mission ‘Operation Sheruwali’ to neutralise terrorist movement in the border district that has now entered its 15th day.

According to information, the death was classified as a non-operational casualty and occurred this afternoon within the operational area. The Army has not released further details about the circumstances, but confirmed that the officer was part of the force deployed for the ongoing operation in Rajouri, where security personnel have been maintaining a tight vigil across difficult, hilly terrain for over 2 weeks.

The colleagues and senior officers remembered the Lieutenant for his dedication and professionalism. In a mark of respect, a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen officer will be held in Jammu this morning at 8.45 am, where senior military officials, fellow soldiers and family members are expected to pay their last respects.

Notably, the security forces launched the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir over a fortnight ago following intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the region. The area’s dense forests and rugged slopes have made the mission challenging, with troops conducting continuous area domination and search drills. The operation remains underway as forces work to secure the region and prevent any attempt by terrorists to establish a foothold.

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The Army clarified that the Lieutenant’s death was a non-operational casualty, which means it did not occur as a direct result of enemy fire or an encounter. Such incidents can arise from medical emergencies, accidents or other unforeseen causes in high-altitude and physically demanding deployments. The exact details are subject to further inquiry, but the Army emphasised that the officer died while serving in the line of duty during the ongoing operation.

The wreath-laying ceremony scheduled for 8.45 am in Jammu will follow military tradition, with the officer’s coffin draped in the national flag. The senior commanders, unit members and local representatives will attend to salute the sacrifice. The Army stated that the mission will continue with renewed resolve, honouring the commitment of the officer who laid down his life while serving the nation.

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Army's ‘Operation Sheruwali’ Underway In Jammu And Kashmir

‘Operation Sheruwali’ is a targeted counter-infiltration and area-domination exercise being carried out by the Indian Army in select sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, launched in response to intelligence about cross-border movement and suspected terrorist hideouts, the operation focuses on sealing vulnerable passes, ridgelines and forested stretches that have traditionally been used as transit routes. The troops are conducting intensive search, surveillance and sanitisation drills across difficult, high-altitude terrain, with an emphasis on minimising civilian disturbance while maintaining constant vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC).

The mission draws its name from ‘Sheruwali’, a reference to Goddess Durga, symbolising the strength and protection of the region and its people. The personnel from infantry units, special forces and surveillance teams are coordinating closely, using drones, night-vision devices and electronic monitoring to detect any suspicious activity. The rugged geography of Jammu and Kashmir makes the task demanding, with soldiers moving through steep slopes, dense foliage and unpredictable weather. Despite these challenges, the operation is being executed with precision to disrupt militant networks and restore a sense of security in border villages.

The locals have been briefed about movement restrictions in certain zones to ensure their safety as the operation progresses. The Army has reiterated that the objective is not just tactical elimination of threats, but also long-term stability for communities living near the border. By combining aggressive patrolling with community engagement, ‘Operation Sheruwali’ is to shatter infiltration routes, dismantle support structures, and send a clear message that attempts to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will be met with firm, sustained action.