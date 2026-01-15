Updated 15 January 2026 at 21:14 IST
Indian Army Opens Fire At Pakistani Drone In J&K's Poonch, 3rd Incident In 1 Week
The Indian Army opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone that was spotted along the Line of Control (LOC) for several minutes on Thursday.
Poonch: The Indian Army opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone that was spotted along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch for several minutes on Thursday. In the last one week, this is the third drone intrusion attempt that was foiled by the Indian Army.
Over 20 drones have been spotted along the Line of Control and International Border in one week.
This is a developing story.
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 20:48 IST