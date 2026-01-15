Pakistani Boat With Nine Crew Members Seized by Indian Coast Guard for Illegally Entering Indian Waters

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has seized a Pakistani boat carrying nine crew members after it illegally entered Indian territorial waters, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The vessel was intercepted by Coast Guard units during routine maritime surveillance off the Indian coast after it was detected crossing into waters under Indian jurisdiction without authorisation. The crew, all believed to be Pakistani nationals were taken into custody following the interception.

Authorities say such actions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure the security of India’s maritime frontiers and to strictly enforce international laws governing territorial waters. The seized boat and the detained crew are now undergoing further questioning and procedural formalities.

Details about where the boat originated from or the exact location of the interception, including whether any contraband or equipment was found on board, have not yet been publicly disclosed by officials. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

