Indian Army Responds to Pakistani Ceasefire Violation Amid "Operation Sindoor"

India has retaliated and avenged the heinous and inhumane Pahalgam Terror Attack that took place on April 22, 2025. A total of 26 unarmed Indian civilians were killed in the inhumane attacks, and most of them were tourists.

The Indian armed forces hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the same place from where the terrorists carried out the attacks against India. The reports of the attack on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Indian military were confirmed by the Defence Ministry. “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”, wrote the Defence Ministry in a social media post.

Defense Officials Committed To Measured Responses

As Operation Sindoor unfolded, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, the Indian Army reported that "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri area." Military officials confirmed they are "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner" to this provocation.

The exchange comes hours after India launched precision strikes on nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and PoK, deliberately avoiding military installations. The Indian government emphasized the non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor, which was executed in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians last month.

Defense officials maintain their commitment to a measured response despite provocations.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Leaves Pakistan Shell-Shocked