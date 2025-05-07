Defence Ministry: 'Considerable Restraint' Shown In Selection of Operation Sindoor Targets

India following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam has hit back at Pakistan . India launched a massive anti-terror air strike attack in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7th 2025. The Pahalgam area in Kashmir was hit by a massive terror attack which saw 26 people lose their lives. India now has destroyed 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir via airstrikes in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

India Shows Restraint In Target Selection As Part Of Operation Sindoor

This was done to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. India's Defence Ministry has highlighted the "considerable restraint" exercised in selecting targets for Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK, focusing exclusively on locations from which attacks against India have allegedly been planned.

Officials described the action as "precise, calculated and maintained a non-escalatory approach" while fulfilling India's pledge to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. The ministry announced plans for a "comprehensive briefing" later today to provide further details about the operation, its execution, and specific targets.

How The Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Operation Sindoor

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defence, The Indian Army released massive air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. In the operation that was conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives.