sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Strikes Pakistan | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India-US Tariff Talks | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Defence Ministry: 'Considerable Restraint' Shown In Selection of Operation Sindoor Targets

Updated May 7th 2025, 04:02 IST

Defence Ministry: 'Considerable Restraint' Shown In Selection of Operation Sindoor Targets

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7th 2025 in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor | Image: ADGPI

India following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam has hit back at Pakistan . India launched a massive anti-terror air strike attack in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7th 2025. The Pahalgam area in Kashmir was hit by a massive terror attack which saw 26 people lose their lives. India now has destroyed 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir via airstrikes in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. 

India Shows Restraint In Target Selection As Part Of Operation Sindoor 

This was done to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. India's Defence Ministry has highlighted the "considerable restraint" exercised in selecting targets for Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK, focusing exclusively on locations from which attacks against India have allegedly been planned. 

Officials described the action as "precise, calculated and maintained a non-escalatory approach" while fulfilling India's pledge to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. The ministry announced plans for a "comprehensive briefing" later today to provide further details about the operation, its execution, and specific targets.

Read More: Indian Army Responds to Pakistani Ceasefire Violation

How The Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Operation Sindoor 

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defence, The Indian Army released massive air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. In the operation that was conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives. 

The Indian government and armed forces lived up to their word of holding those responsible for the attack accountable. A full briefing regarding the operation will take place later during the day. 

Read More: Donald Trump’s First Reaction After India’s Massive Strikes In Pakistan

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 03:43 IST

Pakistan