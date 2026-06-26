Indian Army's ASHNI Platoon: Meet India's Elite 'Drone Warriors' Guarding the Frontlines

New Delhi: The Indian Army's ASHNI Platoon represents one of the biggest transformations in infantry warfare, reflecting the military's shift towards technology-driven, drone-centric operations.

Raised as dedicated drone units within infantry battalions, the specialised platoons are designed to provide surveillance, reconnaissance, precision strike capabilities and counter-drone operations directly at the tactical level.

The Army began raising the ASHNI Platoons in 2025 as part of its wider force modernisation programme. Today, every infantry battalion has a dedicated ASHNI Platoon comprising around 20-25 specially trained personnel, earning them the nickname 'Drone Warriors'.

These soldiers are trained to operate multiple categories of unmanned aerial systems for intelligence gathering, battlefield surveillance, target acquisition, logistics support and precision strikes.

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Each platoon is equipped with around 10 drones, including surveillance UAVs and loitering munitions (kamikaze drones). The surveillance drones provide real-time intelligence and reconnaissance, while the loitering munitions can engage enemy positions with precision, reducing dependence on artillery or air support during tactical engagements.

Beyond offensive operations, ASHNI Platoons also play a critical role in counter-drone warfare.

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They are equipped with systems capable of detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile unmanned aerial vehicles, a growing threat along India's borders where drones have increasingly been used for surveillance, infiltration and the smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

To support the initiative, the Army has established dedicated drone training centres at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the Infantry School, Mhow, and the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, ensuring soldiers receive specialised training in drone operations, electronic warfare and counter-UAV tactics.

The Army aims to train hundreds of thousands of personnel in drone warfare over the coming years.

The ASHNI Platoons form a key pillar of the Indian Army's broader modernisation strategy, alongside the raising of Bhairav Light Commando Battalions, Rudra All-Arms Brigades and Shaktibaan Artillery Regiments.

Together, these reforms are intended to make the Army leaner, more agile and capable of operating effectively in multi-domain, technology-driven battlefields.

The capabilities of the ASHNI Platoons have already been demonstrated during major military exercises and operational deployments.