Indian Army Shoots Down Pakistani Surveillance Drone in Jammu’s Khour Sector

Indian Army has shot down a Pakistani surveillance drone in the Khour sector of Jammu after it was spotted hovering close to vital military assets, officials said. The Chinese-manufactured UAV was intercepted near key Indian Army deployments.

“Following the operation, troops recovered the drone along with a 64 GB Lexar microSDXC (V30, A2, 1066x) memory card. Preliminary examination of the recovered memory card revealed footage of sensitive Indian Army locations along the Line of Control (LoC), raising concerns over cross-border surveillance attempts,” said an official

Based on the recovered drone and photographs available, the UAV appears to be a DJI Mavic 3 series foldable quadcopter manufactured in China. It is equipped with a high-resolution camera mounted on a three-axis gimbal, a rechargeable intelligent Li-ion flight battery, and a 64 GB Lexar microSDXC storage card.

Official added that the drone also bears a “Class 1 Laser Product” marking, indicating the presence of a laser-based ranging and focusing system used for navigation and obstacle sensing, enabling enhanced flight stability and precision.

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