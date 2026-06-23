Indian Army Signs MoU with Zoho Corporation to Bolster Indigenous Digital Transformation

New Delhi: In a significant move toward bolstering the nation’s technological self-reliance, the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zoho Corporation. The partnership aims to accelerate the Army's digital transformation, aligning with India’s #JAI (Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation) mission.

The agreement was formalized in New Delhi in the presence of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and Zoho Corporation Founder Shri Sridhar Vembu.

The document was signed by Lieutenant General Harsh Chhibber, Director General of Information Systems (DGIS), and Shri Rajendran Dandapani, Director of Engineering at Zoho Corporation.

The collaboration is designed to create a framework for long-term technological synergy, focusing on three key areas:

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Application-Oriented R&D: Fostering research initiatives to solve defense-specific operational challenges.

Secure Digital Infrastructure: Developing sustainable and indigenous digital solutions to enhance operational security.

Skill Enhancement: Training personnel in cutting-edge, technology-driven skill sets to ensure the force remains future-ready and digitally empowered.

This initiative marks another milestone in the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to integrate homegrown technology into its core operations, reinforcing the commitment to "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) within the defense sector.